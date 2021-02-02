SC quashes Peshawar High Court's decision to let NAB probe BRT project

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad. Picture for representation only. Photo: File

SC has quashed Peshawar High Court's decision to let NAB probe Peshawar BRT project

SC says high court's decision to let NAB investigate the project was "based on speculation"

SC approves KP govt's appeal and stops both NAB and FIA to investigate the BRT project

PESHAWAR: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed a decision of the Peshwar High Court to let the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launch a probe into the city's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

According to Geo Urdu, a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's plea against letting NAB's probe the BRT project.

During the hearing, the court remarked that the NAB would not be able to investigate the BRT project as the decision of the Peshawar High Court "was based on speculation."

The Supreme Court also gave the Peshawar Development Authority one month to file a reply containing additional documents related to the project.

Aside from the country's accountability watchdog, the Supreme Court also stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​from conducting BRT-related investigations until the next hearing and extended the restraining order issued on the appeals of the provincial government and the Peshawar Development Authority.



