Tuesday Feb 02 2021
Halle Berry gives her honest thoughts on Zendaya

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

Halle Berry recently sat down to gush over everything Zendaya embodies for the future of Hollywood.

During an interview for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the actor began by saying, "At 24, that she can have an idea and go get it done and get enough support behind her to get that done and to give her the power and to keep the creativity.”

“I think that says so much for where we have gotten and that is what makes me want to keep fighting, because of Zendaya, at 24, a Black woman can do that. But it's proof that it's changing, for sure.”

Berry even added how securing a spot on Netflix’s Malcom & Marie "is proof-positive that things are changing and I couldn't be prouder and I know you probably can't be prouder of yourself, which is most important."

Even Zendaya chimed into the discussion and shed light on the impact of her fame by saying, "I've been lucky enough to work with men who have respected my power, and encouraged it, with that being Sam [Levinson] and obviously John [David Washington].”

I've been lucky to be in those experiences that are collaborative and open to what the world should be looking like. Had it not been for the women before me, I wouldn't be in this position.”

