Marilyn Manson breaks silence after explosive sexual assault allegations

American singer Marilyn Manson broke his silence after six women accused him of sexual assault.

In light of the most recent accusation made by actress Evan Rachel Wood, the 52-year-old made a statement on Instagram denying the claims.

"Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

While commenting on the post was disabled, his wife Lindsay Usich liked the post.

The musician’s statement comes hours after five other women shared gripping details of their horrific sexual and emotional abuse during their time with Manson.

Wood dated the singer in December 2006 and broke up in 2008 only to get engaged in January in 2010 before calling it quits on August the same year.

She had earlier shared her traumatic experience in 2018 in front of a House Judiciary Subcommittee to advocate for Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights Acts in all 50 states but did not name Manson.

She detailed that some of the ordeal she went through ranged from "threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body".

"And the worst part: Sick rituals of binding me up by my hands and feet to be mentally and physically tortured until my abuser felt I had proven my love for them," she continued.

"While I was tied up and being beaten and told unspeakable things, I truly felt like I could die. Not just because my abuser said to me, 'I could kill you right now,' but because in that moment I felt like I left my body and I was too afraid to run."