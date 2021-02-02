Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
Miley Cyrus's wedding gift for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will blow you away

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

Miley Cyrus did not hesitate to offer her service to her dearest friends, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Miley Cyrus wishes to croon on the day Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tie the knot.

The 28-year-old Wrecking Ball singer recently shared a link to her song Prisoner playing on on NPR Music and was met with a pleasant surprise when Gwen Stefani tweeted, “talented geeezzzzFlushed face gx.”

There’s no question that Gwen and Miley are good friends to each other, and their friendship has only strengthened after being coaches on The Voice.

Gwen is getting married to country singer Blake Shelton. After the brief exchange between Gwen and Miley on Twitter, Miley did not hesitate to offer her service to her dearest friends.

She tweeted, “ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!”

Gwen appreciated Miley’s offer and replied to it with a cute tweet saying, “Thanks, Puppy.”

