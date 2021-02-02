Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
Netflix to drop animated Sonic series in 2022

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

Sonic The Hedgehog is slated to drop on streaming giant Netflix as a 3D animated show.

The beloved video game character, who made his big screen debut last year with Jim Carrey and James Marsden, will be available as Sonic Prime on the streaming service in 2022, according to Variety.

There will be 24 episodes featuring the blue hedgehog in "an adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands," the outlet reports.

Dominique Bazay, Netflix’s director of original animation, in a statement said: "Sonic is a beloved character and holds a special place in everyone’s heart including my own."

"It’s a privilege to be able to bring this character everyone knows and loves on a brand new adventure with Netflix — one that a generation of loyal fans and brand new fans around the world can enjoy."

