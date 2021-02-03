Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
Zahid Gishkori

FIA to find out who hacked Justice Qazi Faez Isa's mobile phone

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Supreme Court senior judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa

  • FIA special team to investigate Justice Isa’s cell phone hacking
  • A special technical team of forensic and cyber experts will identify the hackers, their reasons and modes of hacking and possible leakage of phone data
  • Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court of Pakistan took oath as a judge of the apex court in 2014

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency plans to investigate the mobile phone hacking of Supreme Court senior judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, The News reported Wednesday.

A special technical team of forensic and cyber experts will identify the hackers, their reasons and modes of hacking and possible leakage of phone data (emails, messages, etc), officials were quoted as saying by the publication. 

A day earlier, the top court's public relations office had said in a statement that Justice Isa's cell phone had been hacked.

In the statement, the office said: "It is intimated to all and sundry that the cell phone of Hon’ble Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked."

The statement said that there is "suspicion" that "misguiding communication" could be relayed via the judge's mobile phone.

"There is suspicion that misguiding communication can be made from his lordship’s number to anyone with ulterior motives, therefore, the communication purportedly made from his lordship’s cell phone, which his lordship had not sent may be treated as fake and false," the statement added.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court of Pakistan took oath as a judge of the apex court in 2014. He is viewed by many to be "an uncompromising bastion of justice in the country."

He has always held the principle that "no one is above the law," something which has been reflected in his work over the years.

What does the FIA team plan to do?

The FIA special team will focus on whether any e-mails, messages and data was stolen by the hackers, officials said. 

Information from the phone will likely be retrieved from FIA's forensics laboratory, said an FIA official.

The FIA team's head has not been picked yet. It is also unclear how much of Justice Isa's data has been lost. 

On Tuesday, Supreme Court Registrar Khawaja Daud Ahmad requested FIA Director-General Wajid Zia to form a team of experts to investigate the phone hacking.

