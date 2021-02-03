Queen Elizabeth to take away Prince Harry’s military roles after Megxit review

Prince Harry may soon be losing his three military honours after Queen Elizabeth II decided to settle on the Megxit repercussions.

As the one-year Megxit review draws closer, Her Majesty has now decided to close all doors for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they appear to be quite content with their new life in the US.



Royal correspondent of the Daily Express, Richard Palmer cited sources claiming that the monarch is not allowing Harry to retain his three honourary military titles if he doesn’t join the royal family full time.

"These appointments are entirely a gift of the Queen,” he said.

Regarding the 12-month review, Palmer said the meeting will be quite low-key: “There’s not much to discuss.”

After the review that is set to take place in March, the duke would lose his appointments as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commander of the RAF Honington in Bury St. Edmunds and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.