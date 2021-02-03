Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
Gigi Hadid's father heaps praises on Zayn Malik: 'He is a great dad!'

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Fashion icon Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid has heaped praises on her beau Zayn Malik.

In a video posted by MailOnline, the property tycoon, 72, was full of praises for her daughter’s boyfriend as he called him a “great dad” after he and Gigi welcomed their daughter Khai last year in September.

"I have met him and he's a great, great father to my grandchild. I saw his actions and he seems like he'll make a great father and that's all I'm interested in, to be honest - good to my daughter and granddaughter,” he said.

Mohamed co-parents Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid with his ex-wife Yolanda Hadid.

His other two daughters, Marielle and Alana are from his first marriage with Mary Butler. 

