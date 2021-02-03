Can't connect right now! retry
MBBS examinations commence in Punjab's Medical Colleges

  • The examinations are being conducted under the auspices of the University of Health Sciences (UHS).
  • Examinations started with the MBBS third professional Pharmacology paper.
  • About 6,368 candidates from 43 medical colleges are appearing in the examination.

MBBS examinations have commenced in medical colleges across Punjab, Jang reported on Wednesday.

The examinations are being conducted under the auspices of the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

The exams started with the MBBS third professional Pharmacology paper. About 6,368 candidates from 43 medical colleges are appearing in the exams. 

Read more: Here's a list of PMC recognized medical and dental colleges in Pakistan

According to the UHS spokesperson, the examination started at 9 am and ended at 12 noon. 24 examination centres have been set up across the province and 2,496 candidates have appeared for the examination in Lahore.

The spokesperson says coronavirus SOPs are strictly being implemented. UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram also visited examination centers

