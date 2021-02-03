MBBS examinations commence in Punjab's Medical Colleges

The examinations are being conducted under the auspices of the University of Health Sciences (UHS).



MBBS examinations have commenced in medical colleges across Punjab, Jang reported on Wednesday.

The exams started with the MBBS third professional Pharmacology paper. About 6,368 candidates from 43 medical colleges are appearing in the exams.

According to the UHS spokesperson, the examination started at 9 am and ended at 12 noon. 24 examination centres have been set up across the province and 2,496 candidates have appeared for the examination in Lahore.

The spokesperson says coronavirus SOPs are strictly being implemented. UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram also visited examination centers