Christina Perri sheds light on her ‘healing’ journey: ‘A tiny bit every day’

Renowned singer Christina Perri recently gave fans another update regarding her miscarriage and the loss it brought alongside.

The award winning singer took to Instagram Stories to shed light on her struggles and began by saying, "we're healing. A tiny bit every day we take another step forward.”

“I keep describing grief as a house. I live in this house now, I just go from room to room. paul and carmella are here in the grief house too. we are healing together and alone." (sic)

The biggest struggle for the family, however, has been watching her 3-year-old daughter grieve. "Some days we take 3 steps forward and some days we don't move. love is guiding us. we keep facing the sun. we keep trying to be ok.”

“We're doing all the therapies and healing things someone can do. we know this is a long road. the messages and love we still receive every single day keep carrying us through. thank you." (sic)