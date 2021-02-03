Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
Princess Eugenie to shun royal tradition with public christening of first child

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Princess Eugenie will most probably baptize the baby at a public church

Princess Eugenie is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank and is due anytime now.

Upon the birth of Queen Elizabeth's ninth great-grandchild, Eugenie is about to break a major royal protocol by ditching a private christening ceremony of her child.

Instead, she will most probably baptize the baby at a public church, just like she herself was baptized in public by parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

As reported by Hello! both the Cambridges and the Sussexes had their children christened in private services.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie's royal christening was a highly intimate affair, whose released official photos were released way after the ceremony took place.

