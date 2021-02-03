Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
Ertugrul's Gulsim Ali 'will miss' Ayeza Khan after Turkey project comes to an end

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

It seems that Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan’s exciting project with Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali has come to an end.

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star, who was in Turkey for a shoot, could be seen hugging Gulsim, who plays Aslihan Hatun in the historical Turkish drama series.

The two gorgeous ladies won fans' hearts as they received love from fans and the fraternity alike. 

Ayeza seemed to be emotional in the post as she captioned "My Friend, I will miss you" with a heart emoji. 

The Turkish diva seemed to be feeling the same as she too expressed how much she will miss her.

"Me too sister, but I know we will meet again, and it’s will be so near," she commented.

Take a look:



