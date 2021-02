BTS auction their outfits for charity with a whopping payout

The boys from BTS have managed to auction their Dynamite ensembles for $162,500 at a charity auction and ARMYs are over the moon in pride.

For those unaware, the auction was held on January 31st and all of the outfits were sold to a Japanese art collector named Yusaku Maezawa as well as YouTuber Hikakin for $162,500.

This is not the group’s only charitable contribution, barely a few weeks ago the boys donated their sets of custom-made microphones for over $83,200.