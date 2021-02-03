Shafqat Mehmood says Kashmiris have suffered a lot, betrayed by leadership

Can't connect right now! retry
Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood said Wednesday that people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) have suffered a lot at the hands of the Indian authorities.

The federal minister was addressing the launch ceremony of a book on Kashmir by Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi. 

"Kashmiris have been deceived by their leadership as well as international organisations like the United Nations," he said.

Mehmood noted that eight to nine resolutions have been moved at the UN for the people of Kashmir and stressed that they should be given a chance to "decide their own fate."

Mehmood said that India's latest act of betrayal towards the people of Kashmir was the revocation of an article from its Constitution. He said that the entire population of Kashmir was imprisoned, adding that India has also been conspiring to change the population dynamics of Kashmir.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has "exposed India's reality at the international level. "

"We should move beyond politics to find a solution for Kashmir," he stressed.

On the occasion, Hurriyat leader Ghulam Safi also spoke about the blatant human rights violations taking place in Indian occupied Kashmir.

