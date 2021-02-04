Dua Lipa announces release date of her new track 'We’re Good'

Dua Lipa has mesmerised fans as she announced the release date of her new single 'We're Good', which will drop next week.



The British singer kicked off February by celebrating "Levitating" reaching number five on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart. She also teased new music 'coming soon'.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Dua shared the cover photo and wrote: " WE’RE GOOD ~ 11TH FEB -PRE-SAVE".

Dua Lipa confirmed last month that the b-sides are "on the way", but it's currently unclear if "We're Good" is a Future Nostalgia b-side.