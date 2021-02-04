Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Shakira celebrates Super Bowl halftime performance with fans: Video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Shakira's stunning performance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on February 3, 2020 still makes music lovers dance to her hit tracks.

The music icon renewed the sweet memory of the Super Bowl halftime show as she celebrated the first anniversary of her rocking performance with fans.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the songstress shared the video clips of her and fans stunning performances to her hit tracks.

She also revealed that how #Champeta Challenge started and turned into #GirlLikeme.

The 43-year-old hitmaker penned a heartwarming note along side the clips: "I’m so happy and grateful to see all you guys have shared with me in such a difficult year!"

The singer went on to share her feelings and wrote: "Seeing you dance in spite of all the obstacles has been a real source of energy and inspiration for me!"

The mega entertainment event turned out to be a colorful, vibrant and enjoyable showcase of the two stars’ talents, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, as they joined forces and closed out the Halftime Show with “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer took the stage first, greeting the crowd with a big “Hola Miami!” and then quickly moving through such fans favorites as “She Wolf” and “Whenever, Wherever.”

Shakira performed several cultural dances at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. It was her Champeta, which got everyone on their feet. The Internet exploded with hilarious memes and tweets after her performance. 

More From Entertainment:

Emma Corrin describes the ‘strange’ feeling she got after earning Golden Globe nod

Emma Corrin describes the ‘strange’ feeling she got after earning Golden Globe nod
Kangana calls Greta Thunberg a ‘spoilt brat’ after her support for Indian farmers

Kangana calls Greta Thunberg a ‘spoilt brat’ after her support for Indian farmers
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West no longer in contact with each other

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West no longer in contact with each other
Angelina Jolie’s eldest son Maddox loves his mom's style

Angelina Jolie’s eldest son Maddox loves his mom's style
Golden Globe Awards 2021: Full list of nominees

Golden Globe Awards 2021: Full list of nominees

Dua Lipa announces release date of her new track 'We’re Good'

Dua Lipa announces release date of her new track 'We’re Good'
From 'Hamilton' to 'Promising Young Woman' diversity rules Golden Globe nominations

From 'Hamilton' to 'Promising Young Woman' diversity rules Golden Globe nominations
BTS auction their outfits for charity with a whopping payout

BTS auction their outfits for charity with a whopping payout
BLACKPINK, BTS land nominations at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

BLACKPINK, BTS land nominations at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
The royal family’s transition into ‘the same old’ after Megxit dissected by experts: report

The royal family’s transition into ‘the same old’ after Megxit dissected by experts: report
Experts weigh in on Prince William’s dynamic with Kate Middleton

Experts weigh in on Prince William’s dynamic with Kate Middleton
Prince Harry blasted for retaining royal ties on the sidelines following Megxit

Prince Harry blasted for retaining royal ties on the sidelines following Megxit

Latest

view all