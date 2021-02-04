Shakira celebrates Super Bowl halftime performance with fans: Video

Shakira's stunning performance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on February 3, 2020 still makes music lovers dance to her hit tracks.



The music icon renewed the sweet memory of the Super Bowl halftime show as she celebrated the first anniversary of her rocking performance with fans.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the songstress shared the video clips of her and fans stunning performances to her hit tracks.

She also revealed that how #Champeta Challenge started and turned into #GirlLikeme.

The 43-year-old hitmaker penned a heartwarming note along side the clips: "I’m so happy and grateful to see all you guys have shared with me in such a difficult year!"

The singer went on to share her feelings and wrote: "Seeing you dance in spite of all the obstacles has been a real source of energy and inspiration for me!"



The mega entertainment event turned out to be a colorful, vibrant and enjoyable showcase of the two stars’ talents, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, as they joined forces and closed out the Halftime Show with “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer took the stage first, greeting the crowd with a big “Hola Miami!” and then quickly moving through such fans favorites as “She Wolf” and “Whenever, Wherever.”

Shakira performed several cultural dances at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. It was her Champeta, which got everyone on their feet. The Internet exploded with hilarious memes and tweets after her performance.