Thursday Feb 04 2021
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie’s eldest son Maddox loves his mom's style

Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Angelina Jolie's eldest son Maddox enjoys his mom's style as he displayed his huge snake tattoo in a rare family snap.

The 'Maleficent' actress , who is known for her array of striking tattoos, has passed down the craze of inkings through the family.

The Hollywood star's 19-year-old son proved that he's inherited her love of inkings as he showed off the tattoo down his torso in a portrait from her stunning new spread for British Vogue's March issue.

Angelina and Brad are proud parents of Maddox, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. However Maddox's relationship with his father has been fraught with drama in recent years.

The charming actress is famed for her love of body ink and has at least 20 tattoos, including a huge tiger, Tennessee Williams quote, a Buddhist prayer and geographical coordinates of where her children were born.

Angelina also loves doing her son's hair as one of the snaps from the magazine spread featured a black and white image showing her giving Maddox a new hairstyle.

