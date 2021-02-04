Ghandhara Nissan launching electric cars in Pakistan in three years

Car sales in Pakistan increased 18% during the first six months of the current fiscal year. Photo: AFP

Ghandhara Nissan to roll out electric vehicles in three years

It will be in collaboration with a Chinese firm

ISLAMABAD: Ghandhara Nissan plans to introduce electric cars in Pakistan within the next three years, the company has confirmed.



It will be in collaboration with a Chinese firm, The News reported Thursday.

The electric vehicles will be in line with government's initiative to implement the electric vehicle policy, Ghandhara Nissan said during a meeting with Board of Investment (BoI) Secretary Fareena Mazhar on Wednesday.



The auto company's CEO, Muazzam Pervaiz, visited the board with his team to present a business plan of brownfield investment of Rs2.4 billion.

China's Chery Group is collaborating with Ghandhara Nissan.

The plan is to roll out different types of passenger cars, ranging from hatchbacks to sedans, crossovers to sports utility vehicles and electric vehicles.

Car sales increase in Pakistan

Car sales in Pakistan increased 18% to 78,910 units during the first six months of the current fiscal year.

Industry data showed consumer demand is coming back to normal aided by low interest rates.



Suzuki, Indus Motors, Honda and Hyundai sales' were recorded at 67,019 units in the corresponding period last year, Topline Securities said, citing data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association.

Demand is expected to continue increasing during the year.

Passenger car sales increased 12.6% to 11,247 units in December from 9,987 units sold during the same period in 2019. However, sales remained lower against 11,914 units sold in November 2020. Jeeps, buses, tractors, three-wheelers and motorcycles have also shown an increase in sales.