Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made staffer ‘cry tears of frustration and despair’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been lashed out at for carrying out a ‘thinly veiled attack’ on the Palace with their recent statement.



As the name-change row on Archie’s birth certificate intensifies, Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being assisted by Queen Elizabeth’s former deputy private secretary, Samantha Cohen.

“Mrs Cohen is not someone given to making significant errors, clerical or otherwise. And nor, for that matter, are the team at Westminster Register Office, who are well-versed in recording royal births,” she wrote.

“But if Harry and Meghan thought this would put a swift end to the matter, they were mistaken. Their thinly veiled criticism of ‘the Palace’ seems only to have escalated the situation,” she went on to say.

English further pointed out that the entire fiasco even led one Palace staffer to be “reduced to tears of frustration and despair.”