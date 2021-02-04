Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 04 2021
Virat Kohli speaks up about farmer's protests in India

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Pop icon Rihanna (Left) Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli (Right). Photo Courtesy: Jang Urdu
  • India's top batsman wrote in a Twitter post that the country should remain united in this time of disagreement.
  • "I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together," he said.
  • Indian farmers want the government to withdraw three new farms - introduced by Narendra Modi’s government in September.

NEW DELHI: Farmers' protests against the Modi-led government in India have grabbed the attention of celebrities across the world. 

Recently, the pop icon Rihanna spoken out in favour of Indian farmers, following which several Indian figures responded angrily to the US singer's comment. Star cricketer Virat Kohli is among those who have issued statements on the matter.

Read more: 'Rihanna is not Pakistani': Twitterati roast BJP trolls after singer's farmers protest tweet

India's top batsman, who has been silent on the issue for a long time, wrote in a Twitter post that the country should remain united in this time of disagreement and that farmers are an integral part of the country.

"I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together," he said in a tweet.

Yesterday, Rihanna had tweeted asking why the world isn't talking enough about the ongoing injustice with farmers in India. "Why aren’t we talking about this?!” tweeted the singer as she shared a CNN article regarding the protests.

Why are farmers protesting in India?

The farmers want the government to withdraw three new farms - introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in September - that they say will hurt their livelihoods and benefit large private produce buyers.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry praises Rihanna for speaking up about India's farmer protests

The government says the reforms will open up new opportunities for farmers and it has invited farmer leaders for fresh talks to end the deadlock.

Although Modi remains India’s most popular politician, his standing in the rural areas, where most Indians live, could be damaged by his handling of the farmers’ two-month-old agitation.

Live stream: Pak vs SA 2nd Test match, Day 1

PAK vs SA: Watch Markram take a stunning catch to dismiss Abid Ali

Pak vs SA: Pakistan lose three wickets in first session

Pak vs SA: 'Glad to visit Pakistan', says pacer Kagiso Rabada ahead of second Test

Is Peshawar Zalmi eyeing Rihanna for PSL 2021 anthem?

PAK vs SA: What are Pakistani players up to in the dressing room?

'Let the kid play': Babar Azam shares interesting anecdote about Shoaib Malik

Pak vs SA: PCB retains 17-player squad for Pakistan's second Test against South Africa

Pak vs SA: No changes to Proteas team for T20 series

Fan shares interesting anecdote on his meeting with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik

PAK vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan looks to be in lethal form ahead of Rawalpindi Test

Pak vs SA: Shaheens aim for victory in first Test series against Proteas in 17 years

