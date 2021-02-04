Virat Kohli speaks up about farmer's protests in India

Pop icon Rihanna (Left) Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli (Right). Photo Courtesy: Jang Urdu

Indian farmers want the government to withdraw three new farms - introduced by Narendra Modi’s government in September.



NEW DELHI: Farmers' protests against the Modi-led government in India have grabbed the attention of celebrities across the world.

Recently, the pop icon Rihanna spoken out in favour of Indian farmers, following which several Indian figures responded angrily to the US singer's comment. Star cricketer Virat Kohli is among those who have issued statements on the matter.

India's top batsman, who has been silent on the issue for a long time, wrote in a Twitter post that the country should remain united in this time of disagreement and that farmers are an integral part of the country.

"I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together," he said in a tweet.



Yesterday, Rihanna had tweeted asking why the world isn't talking enough about the ongoing injustice with farmers in India. "Why aren’t we talking about this?!” tweeted the singer as she shared a CNN article regarding the protests.



Why are farmers protesting in India?

The farmers want the government to withdraw three new farms - introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in September - that they say will hurt their livelihoods and benefit large private produce buyers.

The government says the reforms will open up new opportunities for farmers and it has invited farmer leaders for fresh talks to end the deadlock.

Although Modi remains India’s most popular politician, his standing in the rural areas, where most Indians live, could be damaged by his handling of the farmers’ two-month-old agitation.