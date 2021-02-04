Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 04 2021
Prince George to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth when he takes over the throne

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Prince George's future reign as king has already become a topic of discussion amongst royal fans and critics. 

According to royal commentators, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton is likely to keep his birth name as his regnal name as a way to honour Queen Elizabeth’s father King George VI.

In the Channel 5 documentary, When the Middletons Met the Monarchy, narrator Glynis Barber said: “Regardless of his upbringing, Prince George, along with his siblings Charlotte and Louis, will have an undeniable date with destiny."

Royal author Claudio Joesph said: "One day, Prince George will be king. He will almost definitely be styled as King George VII.”

"It's amazing to think that he is descended from a family of miners in County Durham,” added the expert.

Daily Mail Editor-at-Large Richard Kay also joined in, saying: “The Royal Family will have to wait and see what kind of added extras that Middleton entrepreneurial spirit will produce in Prince George and his brother and sister. It will be exciting finding out."

