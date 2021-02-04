‘Schitt’s Creek’ all set to sweep the Golden Globes with 5 major nods

Acclaimed sitcom Schitt’s Creek might just be in for more feats after it landed five Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday.

After dominating the Emmy Awards last year, the Toronto-raised series has now earned five Golden Globe nods including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Other than that, the entire leading cast of the show has also landed major nods—Eugenie Levy for Best Television Actor (Musical/Comedy), Catherine O’Hara for Best Television Actress (Musical/Comedy), Daniel Levy for Best Supporting Actor (Television) and Annie Murphy for Best Supporting Actress (Television).