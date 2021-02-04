Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Schitt’s Creek’ all set to sweep the Golden Globes with 5 major nods

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

‘Schitt’s Creek’ all set to sweep the Golden Globes with 5 major nods

Acclaimed sitcom Schitt’s Creek might just be in for more feats after it landed five Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday.

After dominating the Emmy Awards last year, the Toronto-raised series has now earned five Golden Globe nods including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Other than that, the entire leading cast of the show has also landed major nods—Eugenie Levy for Best Television Actor (Musical/Comedy), Catherine O’Hara for Best Television Actress (Musical/Comedy), Daniel Levy for Best Supporting Actor (Television) and Annie Murphy for Best Supporting Actress (Television).

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Colman says ‘The Crown’ ‘toned down’ the Buckingham Palace

Olivia Colman says ‘The Crown’ ‘toned down’ the Buckingham Palace
Gigi Hadid pokes fun at her ‘small baby shop’ amid gifting spree

Gigi Hadid pokes fun at her ‘small baby shop’ amid gifting spree
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'spend a lot of time together' but are not a couple

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'spend a lot of time together' but are not a couple
Riz Ahmed over the moon after earning a Golden Globe nomination

Riz Ahmed over the moon after earning a Golden Globe nomination
Eddie Redmayne on ‘The Trial of Chicago 7’ ‘horribly’ echoing America now

Eddie Redmayne on ‘The Trial of Chicago 7’ ‘horribly’ echoing America now
Ali Gul Pir brutally trolls Kangana Ranaut in their hilarious Twitter exchange

Ali Gul Pir brutally trolls Kangana Ranaut in their hilarious Twitter exchange

Prince George to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth when he takes over the throne

Prince George to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth when he takes over the throne
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made staffer ‘cry tears of frustration and despair’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made staffer ‘cry tears of frustration and despair’

Queen under pressure to take away Prince Harry’s titles over his ‘outspoken’ nature

Queen under pressure to take away Prince Harry’s titles over his ‘outspoken’ nature
Emma Corrin describes the ‘strange’ feeling she got after earning Golden Globe nod

Emma Corrin describes the ‘strange’ feeling she got after earning Golden Globe nod
Kangana calls Greta Thunberg a ‘spoilt brat’ after her support for Indian farmers

Kangana calls Greta Thunberg a ‘spoilt brat’ after her support for Indian farmers
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West no longer in contact with each other

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West no longer in contact with each other

Latest

view all