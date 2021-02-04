Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 04 2021
Illegal transfer of children: IHC denies Veena Malik's ex-husband's notice

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Pakistani actor Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak filed a notice in the Islamabad High Court against the transfer of his two minor children to Pakistan.

However, Chief Justice Athar Minallah has directed that he pay the court processing fee as he failed to do so after the last hearing to which his lawyer has requested for more time.

The court has issued notices to the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the register office will only issue Khattak's notice after the due payments have been made.

Khattak is currently embroiled in a custody battle with Malik, who he claims took their two children, 5-year-old Amal and 6-year-old Ibrahim,  to Pakistan illegally and in turn served a Rs500million legal notice. 

He claims that his former wife abducted their two kids from the United Arab Emirates after the Dubai court ruled the kids' custody in his favour.

Malik, in response to Khattak's claims, sent a legal notice of Rs500 million claiming that she lawfully brought her children to Pakistan.

