Watch: Kaley Cuoco reduced to tears upon Golden Globes nomination

Flight Attendant actor Kaley Cuoco recently took to social media to showcase her excitement over being nominated for a Golden Globe award.

The star posted a video showcasing her shock, surprise and excitement over the coveted nomination on Instagram.

Her post included a compilation of two videos, each showcasing her emotional breakdown in multiple capacities.

In the caption of the video, Cuoco wrote, “Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying ... so proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax !!!!! YES NORMAN!” [sic]

