Watch: Kaley Cuoco reduced to tears upon Golden Globes nomination

Thursday Feb 04 2021
Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Flight Attendant actor Kaley Cuoco recently took to social media to showcase her excitement over being nominated for a Golden Globe award.

The star posted a video showcasing her shock, surprise and excitement over the coveted nomination on Instagram.

Her post included a compilation of two videos, each showcasing her emotional breakdown in multiple capacities.

In the caption of the video, Cuoco wrote, “Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying ... so proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax !!!!! YES NORMAN!” [sic]

Check it out below: 


