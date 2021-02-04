Nick Cannon contracts coronavirus, puts hosting stint on hold

Nick Cannon temporarily halts his hosting stint of ;The Masked Singer' after contracting COVID-19

Nick Cannon has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, PEOPLE reported on Thursday.



The singer has temporarily halted his hosting stint of The Masked Singer in order to rest and quarantine, Variety confirmed.

Instead, will be replaced by Niecy Nash, 50, who previously had appeared on the show's fourth season as a guest judge.

The singing competition's fifth season, hosted by Cannon, is all set to premiere in March, with Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy returning as judges.

After the coronavirus outbreak, production of the show was put on hold temporarily in last year.

Filming resumed in August with new health and safety precautions put in place to keep the contestants and crew safe.