Throwback photo of Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, with late father Rob melts hearts

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian warmed hearts when she shared an adorable throwback photo of herself, sister Kourtney Kardashian with her late father Rob Kardashian.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Skims founder shared a fan's post where she could be seen giving a loving kiss to her father while Kourtney gave a toothy smile.

The two sisters looked stylish as Kim wore a baby pink tracksuit with matching sneakers. The look was finished with an adorable pink ribbon in her hair.

Likewise her sister made her own fashion statement as she rocked a cute red and check print dress. 

