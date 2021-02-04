Shaniera Akram's heart 'seems to always be in Pakistan'

Shaniera Akram once again speaks about how she's always been proudly Pakistani

KARACHI: Social worker Shaniera Akram, wife to former cricketer Wasim Akram, has always been proudly Pakistani and has once again shared her love for her adopted country on social media.



Shaniera Akram, who has over the past few days also spoken up about the littering and garbage problem in Karachi, tweeted about how regardless of where she was, she was always reminded of her home — Pakistan.



"No matter where my feet are, my heart seems to always be in Pakistan," she wrote on Twitter on Thursday.



Back in January, the Australian-Pakistani raised her voice about plastic waste, urging people to "become part of the solution". The same month, she had shared a heartfelt note for Karachi, praising the metropolis' resilience and diversity.

Shaniera, who also seems to love Karachi's food, has also in the past expressed her disgust at the hapless situation of the city's beaches, saying images of them littered "brought shame on our city, our people and on our culture."

"Our city is in pain and it’s telling us every day. We are crying out for help but nobody can hear us. This has got to stop," she wrote on Twitter back in October 2020.



