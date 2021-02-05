‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL aka Abdul Rehman thanks fans as he reaches 800,000 followers on Instagram

Turkish actor Celal AL, who portrays the role of Abdul Rehman in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has thanked his friends after he reached 800,000 followers on Instagram.

Celal took to photo-video sharing platform and thanked his fans in Turkish, English, Arabic and Urdu languages.

He wrote, “I am really thankful for each and every one of my 800,000 followers. Lets make it 1M with your precious supports. With greetings and prayers..”

He also said in roman Urdu, “Main 8 lakh looghoun me har aik ka shukriya ada karta houn ap sab ki support or Duaun'n se bohat jald 1 million chahny waly bhi ho jaingy.”

Celal rose to fame with his stellar performance as Abdul Rehman, a warrior and close aide of Ertugrul, in Dirilis: Ertugrul.