Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'not interested' in seeing other people

While former lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are no longer an item it seems that they still have heart eyes for each other.

A source dished out the details to ET saying that the two, who share three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, have been spending a lot of time together co-parenting their daughter.

In fact, the two still act like they are together due to Stormi’s tight relationship with her parents.

"They act like they’re an item because Kylie, Travis and Stormi are relatively inseparable for the most part."

The source added that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Scott are not "interested" in seeing other people.

"Neither of them are interested in dating others at this time."



With regards to them co-parenting, the two seem to have no bad blood and in fact are doing great.

"They are doing a great job co-parenting together with little to no drama," the source said.

"Kylie is a very hands-on mom and wants the world for Stormi. She does everything she can to show Stormi that she can be whoever she wants and accomplish anything that she sets her mind to -- the sky is the limit."

Apparently, the Jenner is so into parenting that she is looking to have another addition to the family in the future.

"She absolutely wants more children one day and wants to provide Stormi with brothers and sisters of her own."