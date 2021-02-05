Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 05 2021
Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan unveils baby son's name

Friday Feb 05, 2021

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan has unveiled the name of her baby boy whom she welcomed with estranged husband Michael Kopech.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old posted an adorable photo of her infant son’s hand resting on her chest.

"The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life," she captioned the photo.

"On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world. Words cannot describe this kind of love."

"We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world. Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world. Thankyou God."

The actress broke news of her pregnancy in July with adorable photos of herself which, days later, was followed by reports that Kopech filed for divorce just six months into their marriage.

The star continued to give glimpses of her pregnancy all while her husband was absent.

