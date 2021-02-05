'You were registering cases against Farooq Haider when Kashmiris needed you most,' Maryam tells PM Imran

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz addressing the crowd during Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s Kashmir solidarity jalsa in Muzaffarabad, on February 05, 2021. — YouTube/Hum News Live

MUZAFFARABAD: PML-N Vice-President said Friday that when the people of Kashmir needed Prime Minister Imran Khan the most, he was registering cases against Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider.



The PML-N vice-president expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris during Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s Kashmir solidarity jalsa, where she also lashed out at the incumbent government over their "failed policies".

"The election in Kashmir is coming soon — and the people demand that this 'fake' prime minister return us the Kashmir that was before August 5, 2019, or else resign."

The PML-N leader said that when the people of Kashmir needed the incumbent prime minister, he was busy getting votes in his bid to gain seats in the Senate.



"It is unfortunate that whenever the fall of Kashmir is discussed, Imran Khan is also mentioned," she said, asking the prime minister what message did he bring for the people of Kashmir today.

"Did you bring the message for them that you had failed in your fight for them?"

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing the crowd during Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s Kashmir solidarity jalsa in Muzaffarabad, on February 05, 2021.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the "forces trying to separate Kashmiris from Pakistan would be cursed upon in the future." Paying tribute, he said that Kashmiri forefathers had decided to side with Pakistan, while the current generations were also following suit.

"Till there was an elected government in Pakistan, no Modi dared to revoke Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's special status and make it an Indian province," Fazl said.



Today, Imran Khan and his lobby are mulling "Kashmir's divide" and due to their consideration, Modi, taking advantage of the situation, took this step.



Using the platform to remind the people of PM Imran Khan's statements, Fazl said: "You were the one who wanted Modi to win. He is also the first man, who before coming into power, presented a formula to divide Kashmir into three parts."



PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the crowd during Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s Kashmir solidarity jalsa in Muzaffarabad, on February 05, 2021.

Moving forward, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it was a "tragedy" for Pakistan — the country that saw the likes of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto as premiers — now has a "puppet" and "selected" prime minister.



"History will remember, that when there were genocide conditions in Kashmir when Kashmir was attacked when the entire region was turned into a jail, our prime minister, on the floor of the National Assembly, said that 'what can I do?"



Bilawal said that such a prime minister not only imposes a threat to Pakistanis and Kashmiris freedom alike. Only "an elected representative and democracy in the country" could respond to Modi — not through fascism.

