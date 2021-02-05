Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West facing 'hardest' part of separation

It is reported that estranged couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have entered the "hardest" part of their separation so far.

A source dished out the details to Us Weekly saying that while they have been living separately for a year, the official part of filing the divorce is right around the corner, making it a tough time for the two of them. 

"They have been living apart for a year now and he doesn’t have too many things [at Kim’s house] that he would need," the source said. 

"They are both clearly going through the hardest part of this separation right now."

According to the source, the prospect of them filing their separation is expected to come before the summer. 

"There is no communication between them right now. They’re living as a divorced couple. Kim’s only concern is her kids and her family. Her friends were sure she would file by now. It could happen any moment. There’s no way either of them will drag this out through the summer, it’s just not sustainable for either of them."

