Queen Elizabeth accused of excluding Meghan Markle's father from royal wedding

Queen Elizabeth draws ire for not calling off Meghan and Harry's nuptials

Queen Elizabeth is receiving backlash after she and the rest of the royal family did not postpone Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding despite her father, Thomas Markle, suffering from a heart attack.



As mentioned in the tell-all book penned by the Duchess's half-sister Samantha Markle, the royal family should have pushed the event ahead.

"The Royals couldn't postpone the wedding so that my father could be included, and I knew it was not unreasonable that they reschedule, given resources available to make that happen," Samantha wrote in her book.

Meanwhile, Thomas himself received letters from both Meghan and Harry pleading him to attend the wedding ceremony.

In Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s biography of the Sussexes, Finding Freedom, "As much as she [Meghan] was hurt and humiliated, she wanted him to be there and was willing to move on."