Saturday Feb 06 2021
Natalie Portman spotted with a baby bump in new photos

American actor Natalie Portman sparked a frenzy earlier this week with her public outing. 

In new photos that have emerged from Sydney, Australia, of the V for Vendetta actor, 39, she was seemingly spotted with a baby bump.

Dressed casually in a blue tank top and leggings with a baseball cap, Portman is currently filming in Australia for Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

While it remains unconfirmed whether or not the Black Swan star really is expecting, many were shocked given the action-heavy role she is currently tackling with the Marvel flick.

However, it wouldn’t be unheard of if the film works around her supposed pregnancy.

