Saturday Feb 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid is embracing her post-motherhood body: ‘I don’t need to be size zero’

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

Fashion icon Gigi Hadid is being accepting towards all the changes that have come to her following the birth of her first child with Zayn Malik. 

Speaking about her relationship with her body post-motherhood and how she came to terms with the changes that occurred, the 25-year-old spilled the beans in her interview with Vogue.

“I know that I’m not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker,” said the new mom.

“I straight up was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll shoot a Vogue cover, but I’m obviously not going to be a size 0,’ nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that,” she continued.

“I also think it’s a blessing of this time in fashion that anyone who says that I have to be that can suck it,” she added.

In her video for Vogue where she revealed her skincare and makeup secrets that she clung to during pregnancy, Hadid said she let the changes happen.

“It’s natural; I knew it was going to go away after I gave birth. I think just to not be hard on yourself and it’s part of the process,” she said.

“I know that sometimes I’m not washing my face these days, I don’t brush my hair for a few days. I just want to remind those of you watching that this is not how I look every day. Sometimes I go a week without touching makeup and just putting on deodorant is like, we’re doing great,” she added.

