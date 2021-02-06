Can't connect right now! retry
Jameela Jamil gets ‘death and rape’ threats for supporting farmers protest in India

Jameela Jamil gets 'death and rape' threats for supporting farmers protest in India

British actress and activist Jameela Jamil has said that she received ‘death and rape’ threats every time she supports farmers' protest in India.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Jameela said ‘I have repeatedly spoken about the farmers in India over the past few months and what is happening there at the moment, but each time I do I am met with death and rape threats."

The actress posted the statement with caption “power always to the people” followed by heart emoticon.

‘So while you are pressurising me in my DMs please keep in mind that I am a human being who has some limitations as to what I can handle. I do, however, maintain my solidarity is of course with the farmers in India and everyone fighting for their rights during this protest."

"I hope you are also pressuring the men to speak on this subject too as they are far less likely to be attacked the way women in the public eye are."

Jameela concluded "To everyone reading this. As I've asked many times before, please read about what's happening."

