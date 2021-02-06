Pak vs SA: South Africa bowled out on 201 in Rawalpindi Test

Saturday Feb 06, 2021
RAWALPINDI: South Africa continued to struggle against the Pakistani bowlers on the third day of the second Test as they were 188-7 after 60 overs at lunch on Saturday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma was unbeaten on 36 at the break and Keshav Maharaj, dropped by Yasir Shah off pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, was not out without scoring .
South Africa still trail Pakistan's first innings total of 272 by 84 runs.
Bavuma survived umpire Ahsan Raza's decision on 16 when he was given leg-before off Hasan Ali, reviewing it successfully to continue his fight.
Resuming at 106-4 South Africa had hoped their skipper Quinton de Kock would build on his breezy overnight score of 24, but the left-hander played on to Shaheen in the third over of the day.
De Kock scored 29.
Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder frustrated Pakistan's pace-cum-spin attack during a 50-run sixth-wicket stand before disaster struck.
Mulder nudged a push to deep fine-leg but while returning for a second run failed to beat a Shaheen throw and was run out.
George Linde hit three boundaries and a six in his quickfire 21 but missed the line of a Hasan delivery and was bowled.
Hasan has figures of 3-46.
Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.