Cardi B spills the beans on the inspiration for her new album

Cardi B recently unveiled the secret inspiration fueling her upcoming album and fans are in shock.

The Grammy award winning singer isn't shy to online abuse and it appears she has channeled it all into her creative process.

During her interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe she admitted, “Lately, every hate that I get on social media, I write it down. Oh, like recently, right? Yesterday, I did a song, right?”

Cardi even addressed the constant slew of hate she endures for her Dominican and Trinidadian heritage. “Every six months, people always want to debate about my race, because people, they don’t really understand the Caribbean islands. They don’t understand the Dominican Republic, nothing. Every six months.”

“Every single time a Hispanic artist is on some some high heat, for some reason, they always bring me up, right? I don’t want to give you a tip of my records. It’s going to go on my album. Lately, I’ve been on social media, and every hate [expletive], every positive [expletive], I write it down, and I put it on my record. That’s what I’m doing now.”

During the course of her interview the singer even admitted “In social media, people just be thinking that I’m just this angry woman. I’m just not. I’m not an angry person. I’m a really emotional person.”

“There’s certain times that I want to address. When I address something, I address it differently. Like, some celebrities don’t address it at all, but they’d be at home crying.”

“It doesn’t matter if you’re an angel or you’re a problematic artist. People just hate you. I’m not going to be that artist that’s going to stay quiet about it. I’m going to let people know that it’s like, ‘Bro, we have feelings’.”