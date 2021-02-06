India 'delusional' if it thinks it can pressurise Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking to Hum News in Kotli, on February 06, 2021. — YouTube

PM Imran Khan says that India "failed" at pressurising Pakistan at FATF

India can never isolate Pakistan from the rest of the world, he says

"People will never come out of their homes to save PDM's corruption", PM says

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that India has "failed" at getting Pakistan placed into the "blacklist" of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).



The premier, speaking to Hum News on Friday, said that India is "delusional" if it thinks it can suppress Pakistan, shortly after after he addressed a huge crowd at Kotli, and offered Modi a dialogue on Kashmir if he restores its special status.



The prime minister, on India's aims against Pakistan, said that New Delhi could never isolate Islamabad from the rest of the world.

"We have asked India to resolve the Kashmir conflict through dialogue," he said, adding that the issue of Kashmir has once again come into the limelight internationally.

Talking about local politics, he said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) "can organise as many long marches as it wants — the people have understood their objectives".

"The people will never come out of their homes to save their corruption," he said.

The premier, speaking on the economic front, said that the country's industries are headed in the right direction and that they are performing better than the past.



'Ready to speak to India'



PM Imran Khan, in his address in Kotli a day earlier, had said: "I tried my best that we give them (India) a message of peace and explain to them that the Kashmir dispute will not be resolved with your cruelty."

He said they ended up damaging their nation. "The country is divided. The RSS ideology has harmed their selves the most and will continue to."

"The Muslims are suffering, the farmers are suffering. The minorities are all fearful. Because such an ideology for a while may win you the election but this fascist ideology destroys the fabric of society," PM Imran Khan said.

"You are laying the foundation of your ruin like this."

Addressing Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, he said: "Narendra Modi, I had tried as soon as I came into power to improve our relations and solve the Kashmir issue according to the United Nations resolution. I say this again, there is no other way. Today, I say to you again. Come resolve this Kashmir dispute with us. And for that, the first thing you must do is to restore Article 370. And then speak to us. And then, as per the United Nations Resolution, give the Kashmiris their due right."

"We are ready to speak to you again. But I say this again, do not mistake our hand of friendship for weakness. This country, Pakistan, belongs to those who bow to no one but God. We do not fear anyone but Him. So do not think we say this with fear.

"We want the people of Kashmir to get their rights. We want this oppression to end. We want Kashmiris to decide their future. It is their human right and democratic right. And for this, all of Pakistan stands with them," the prime minister said.

"Rest assured, I said I will be the ambassador of Kashmir, and I will raise my voice for you everywhere until Kashmir gets freedom," PM Imran Khan said,

"I wish to remind the United Nations that you have not fulfilled your duty, you did not live up to your promise," he said.

He promised Kashmiris that Pakistan will grant them — both the people of Azad Kashmir and occupied Kashmir — the right to be a free state, if they so wish.

The prime minister said not only the entire Pakistan nation stands with the oppressed Kashmiris, but the entire Muslim nation. "Even if for whatever reason some Muslim country is not (outwardly) supporting you, I guarantee that the entire Muslim world stands with you."

He further said that even non-Muslim countries, that believe in justice, wish to see Kashmir get its due right which the United Nations had promised.