entertainment
Sunday Feb 07 2021
Gigi Hadid sets the record straight about her daughter’s name

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Gigi Hadid has set the record straight about her and Zayn Malik’s daughter's name after earlier revealing her nickname.

After earlier revealing four-month-old Khai’s name through her Instagram bio, the model, 25, has now revealed that her nickname is Khaiba.

Commenting under a post by her friend Olivia Perez, Gigi wrote: “I love you sm it hurts. Khaiba is lucky to have an auntie like u [sic].”

Soon after, fans went wild, assuming that Khai was actually short for Khaiba.

However, Gigi was quick to set the record straight about her bundle of joy as she replied to a tweet about the name speculation and wrote: “Lol no it’s just a nickname.”


