Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Caitlyn Jenner opens up about life after transition with Kylie Jenner

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

In a makeup session with Kylie Jenner, her father Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her experience with transitioning.

The makeup mogul sat down on her YouTube channel and got her father glammed up while they chatted over the topic.

"I didn't think I could do it and then I did it and you guys have been my best friend. My kids have been absolutely wonderful in all of this," she said referring to when she came out as trans in 2015.

Kylie then chimed in, filling in her fans on what she prefers to call the former Olympian following the transition. 

"Sometimes people get really confused when Kendall and I still call you dad," Kylie said. "I know we had a talk a few years ago, and you were okay with us still calling you dad. How do you feel about that now?"

"It was one of the best decisions I made," Caitlyn said. "And sometimes this community can be pretty tough, especially when it comes to pronouns and everybody's got an opinion, and on and on and on. But I really felt from the beginning that I got to do it my way that works for me, and everybody out there has to do it their way, which works for them."

"Some people say 'Oh, you're the mother.' No I'm not — I'm the dad, and I've been the dad the whole way. I will be their father until the day they die, or I die," she continued. 

More From Entertainment:

Natalie Portman puts tabloid on blast for falsely claiming she's pregnant

Natalie Portman puts tabloid on blast for falsely claiming she's pregnant

Princess Diana's secret second wedding dress missing for years

Princess Diana's secret second wedding dress missing for years
BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ achieves a major milestone in the United Kingdom

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ achieves a major milestone in the United Kingdom
Demi Lovato unveils ‘What Other People Say’ alongside Sam Fischer

Demi Lovato unveils ‘What Other People Say’ alongside Sam Fischer
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's meeting with California Gov Gavin Newsom violated Megxit deal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's meeting with California Gov Gavin Newsom violated Megxit deal
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks ravishing in latest snap

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks ravishing in latest snap
Rumour mill in overdrive after Emma Watson is spotted with an engagement ring

Rumour mill in overdrive after Emma Watson is spotted with an engagement ring

Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana portrayal to irk royal family

Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana portrayal to irk royal family

Gigi Hadid sets the record straight about her daughter’s name

Gigi Hadid sets the record straight about her daughter’s name
Truth behind Prince Harry’s parentage conspiracy

Truth behind Prince Harry’s parentage conspiracy

Here's an update on Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship

Here's an update on Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship

Megan Fox not ready to get married to Machine Gun Kelly right now

Megan Fox not ready to get married to Machine Gun Kelly right now

Latest

view all