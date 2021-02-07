Caitlyn Jenner opens up about life after transition with Kylie Jenner

In a makeup session with Kylie Jenner, her father Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her experience with transitioning.

The makeup mogul sat down on her YouTube channel and got her father glammed up while they chatted over the topic.

"I didn't think I could do it and then I did it and you guys have been my best friend. My kids have been absolutely wonderful in all of this," she said referring to when she came out as trans in 2015.

Kylie then chimed in, filling in her fans on what she prefers to call the former Olympian following the transition.

"Sometimes people get really confused when Kendall and I still call you dad," Kylie said. "I know we had a talk a few years ago, and you were okay with us still calling you dad. How do you feel about that now?"

"It was one of the best decisions I made," Caitlyn said. "And sometimes this community can be pretty tough, especially when it comes to pronouns and everybody's got an opinion, and on and on and on. But I really felt from the beginning that I got to do it my way that works for me, and everybody out there has to do it their way, which works for them."

"Some people say 'Oh, you're the mother.' No I'm not — I'm the dad, and I've been the dad the whole way. I will be their father until the day they die, or I die," she continued.