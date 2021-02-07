Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Feb 07 2021
By
Web Desk

UN report recognises Pakistan's fight against terrorism

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Photo: Photo: AFP/File
  • A UN report has acknowledged Pakistan's fight against terrorism
  • Highlights that TTP was responsible for carrying out more than 100 cross-border attacks within three months in 2020
  • Report cautions that merger of TTP has enhanced the threat of terrorism in Pakistan and the region

The United Nations has recognised the steps taken by the Pakistani government against terrorism in its latest report, adding that the banned Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was responsible for over 100 ‘cross-border’ attacks within three months last year, The News reported Sunday.

The 27th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which was presented to the UN Security Council, noted that Pakistan took action against "individuals engaging in terrorism financing and the freezing of the assets of designated individuals and entities." 

Reporting on the activities of the TTP, the UN report saw the "reunification of splinter groups (of TTP) that took place in Afghanistan."

It added that "five entities pledged alliance to TTP in July and August (2020), including the Shahryar Mehsud group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Hizb-ul-Ahrar, the Amjad Farooqi group and the Usman Saifullah group (formerly known as Lashkar-e- Jhangvi)."

The report cautioned that the merger of TTP has enhanced the threat of terrorism to Pakistan and the region, as it has "increased the strength of TTP and resulted in a sharp increase in attacks."

"The TTP was responsible for more than 100 cross-border attacks between July and October 2020," the report said, adding that based on estimates, the TTP’s fighting strength ranges between 2,500 and 6,000.

Last year, Pakistan handed over a dossier to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the Indian sponsorship of TTP and JuA. Both terrorist groups have been designated by the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the Security Council.

Read more: Pakistan hands over dossier on India-backed terrorism to top UN officials

More From Pakistan:

Sindh govt firmly told to ensure vaccines are only given to healthcare workers: Asad Umar

Sindh govt firmly told to ensure vaccines are only given to healthcare workers: Asad Umar
Maryam Nawaz's eldest daughter Mehrunnisa injured in car accident

Maryam Nawaz's eldest daughter Mehrunnisa injured in car accident
PDM's Hyderabad jalsa will be bigger than all previous ones: Murad Ali Shah

PDM's Hyderabad jalsa will be bigger than all previous ones: Murad Ali Shah
Govt will accept 'with an open heart' Supreme Court's decision on Senate elections: Qureshi

Govt will accept 'with an open heart' Supreme Court's decision on Senate elections: Qureshi
Issuing ordinance a month before Senate polls an attack on Constitution: Sherry Rehman

Issuing ordinance a month before Senate polls an attack on Constitution: Sherry Rehman
Peshawar Zalmi's special training kit for PSL 2021 pays tribute to KP's heritage

Peshawar Zalmi's special training kit for PSL 2021 pays tribute to KP's heritage
PPP's US chapter president showered with foreign currency notes on return to native village

PPP's US chapter president showered with foreign currency notes on return to native village
NAB shoots down claims it approves plea bargains

NAB shoots down claims it approves plea bargains
Lodhran govt hospital employees get interim bail after allegedly gang-raping young woman

Lodhran govt hospital employees get interim bail after allegedly gang-raping young woman
Shafqat Mehmood explains how new curriculum will benefit students

Shafqat Mehmood explains how new curriculum will benefit students
#AliSadpara: Twitter prays for Pakistani mountaineer team's safe return

#AliSadpara: Twitter prays for Pakistani mountaineer team's safe return
PM Imran Khan shares rare photo from 1984 on Instagram

PM Imran Khan shares rare photo from 1984 on Instagram

Latest

view all