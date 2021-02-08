Javed Jaffrey quashes son Meezan, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli dating rumours

Indian star Javed Jaffrey has dismissed romance rumours of his son Meezan and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, saying they are just good pals.

In an interview with Indian media, the Total Dhamaal actor said Navya and his son Meezan knew each other since their school days and they are just ‘good friends’.

Amitabh’s granddaughter and Meezan had been linked together since 2017 when they were photographed while exiting a movie theatre in Mumbai.

Jaffrey said, “People want content. Being good friends with somebody is considered to be something else always. These children have grown up together, my daughter (Alaviaa) and Navya have been friends since school. They have a common group of friends."

The actor went on to say even Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and Meezan were in the same school. They used to come home, hang around till 3:00 am.

Meezan, who is also an actor and made his film debut with Malaal, had also denied romance with Navya a few years back.

He had said that Navya Nanda and he were "good friends".

“I'm not in any relationship with anyone," Meezan had said.