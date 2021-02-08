Anya Taylor-Joy is keeping hopes alive for ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ season 2

Anya Taylor-Joy may have some good news for all fans of The Queen’s Gambit.

The actor opened up about the possibility of the hit Netflix series getting renewed for a second season during an interview with Deadline.

The Emma actor, who plays chess prodigy Elizabeth Harmon on the show, said: "It's so surreal and very wonderful that people want a second season, because we never thought about it, there was no discussion about it.”

"That said, never say 'never' in Hollywood,” she said, giving fans some much-needed hope.

"It would be very interesting to see how Beth would be as a mother, now that she's sober and more cognizant of the demons that pull her down," she went on to say.

She had earlier expressed her interest of reprising her role as well, during an interview with Town & Country last year.

"I adore the character, and I would certainly come back if I was asked to. I do think we leave Beth in a good place. I think the rest of her life will surely be an adventure as well, but in the quest that she goes on in this to find some form of peace, just some form of being able to be happy with who she is," she added.

Taylor-Joy also earned herself Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globe Awards nominations through the hit show.