Monday Feb 08 2021
Dan Levy's mom hits back at his camp bullies as he makes his ‘SNL’ debut

Hollywood star Dan Levy's mom has a message for all his childhood bullies as her son got ready to make his Saturday Night Live debut.

Turning to her Instagram, the Schitt’s Creek creator’s mom, Deborah Devine threw shade at all those kids who bullied her son at camp.

“This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the summer of ’96 – just because he was different,” she wrote.

“Well after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: ‘Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!’” she added.

Levy, who played David Rose on the hit Emmy Award-winning series, Schitt’s Creek, was quick to retweet the post, writing, “Moms” with a heart emoji.

Levy will be taking on the same path as his father Eugene Levy who appeared on SNL in 1985 with John Candy. 

