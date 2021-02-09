Caitlyn Jenner shared truth with fans about her decision to transition

The reality star opened up on her decision to to transition at the age of 65 during her appeared with Kylie Jenner in a YouTube video.



Caitlyn Jenner posted a video of her daughter, Kylie Jenner, doing her makeup for the first time ever.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' legend also revealed why her two daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner still call her "dad" after her gender transition in 2015.

"Did you ever think that this day would come?" Kylie asked her dad.

Caitlyn, 71, responded as saying: "I didn't think I could do it and I did it and you guys have been my best friends. My kids have been absolutely wonderful in all of this."

She went on to say: "I was 65 years old… I had to raise everybody else and I had such a life, but finally it was my time to be me and live my life."

The 23-year-old makeup-mogul told her dad that sometimes people get really confused when Kendall and I call you dad.

"How do you feel about that now?" Kylie asked.

Caitlyn responded: "I feel it was one of the best decisions I made and sometimes this community can be pretty tough - especially when it comes to pronouns and everybody's got an opinion and on and on. I really felt from the beginning that I've gotta do it my way that works for me and I think everybody out there has to do it their way."

"Some people say, 'You're the mother'. No I'm not, I'm the dad and have been the whole way. I will be their father until the day they die or I die," she added.

Caitlyn explained: "I'm so fortunate that after how complicated and difficult it was to live my life, sneaking around, lying to people, everything to just kind of survive, I don’t have any of that more."

Caitlyn is dad to six children - Kendall and Kylie, who she shares with ex-wife Kris Jenner and sons Burt, 42, Brandon, 39, Brody, 37, and daughter Cassandra, 40 from previous relationships.