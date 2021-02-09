Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Caitlyn Jenner shared truth with fans about her decision to transition

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

The reality star opened up on her decision to to transition at the age of 65 during her appeared with Kylie Jenner in a YouTube video.

Caitlyn Jenner posted a video of her daughter, Kylie Jenner, doing her makeup for the first time ever.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' legend also revealed why her two daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner still call her "dad" after her gender transition in 2015.

"Did you ever think that this day would come?" Kylie asked her dad.

Caitlyn, 71, responded as saying: "I didn't think I could do it and I did it and you guys have been my best friends. My kids have been absolutely wonderful in all of this."

She went on to say: "I was 65 years old… I had to raise everybody else and I had such a life, but finally it was my time to be me and live my life."

The 23-year-old makeup-mogul told her dad that sometimes people get really confused when Kendall and I call you dad.

"How do you feel about that now?" Kylie asked.

Caitlyn responded: "I feel it was one of the best decisions I made and sometimes this community can be pretty tough - especially when it comes to pronouns and everybody's got an opinion and on and on. I really felt from the beginning that I've gotta do it my way that works for me and I think everybody out there has to do it their way."

"Some people say, 'You're the mother'. No I'm not, I'm the dad and have been the whole way. I will be their father until the day they die or I die," she added.

Caitlyn explained: "I'm so fortunate that after how complicated and difficult it was to live my life, sneaking around, lying to people, everything to just kind of survive, I don’t have any of that more."

Caitlyn is dad to six children - Kendall and Kylie, who she shares with ex-wife Kris Jenner and sons Burt, 42, Brandon, 39, Brody, 37, and daughter Cassandra, 40 from previous relationships.

More From Entertainment:

Cardboard cut-outs of Eminem, YG, Tyga and other celebs entertain fans watching Super Bowl

Cardboard cut-outs of Eminem, YG, Tyga and other celebs entertain fans watching Super Bowl
Gigi Hadid looks as fresh as morning dew in new Instagram photo

Gigi Hadid looks as fresh as morning dew in new Instagram photo
Cardi B slams Republicans after receiving backlash over her new song 'WAP'

Cardi B slams Republicans after receiving backlash over her new song 'WAP'
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy end nine-month relationship

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy end nine-month relationship
New trailer for 'Kurulus: Osman' leaves fans excited

New trailer for 'Kurulus: Osman' leaves fans excited

Ray J sends well wishes to Kardashian Jenner clan as KUWTK ends

Ray J sends well wishes to Kardashian Jenner clan as KUWTK ends
Latest videos show Kate Middleton more popular than Prince William

Latest videos show Kate Middleton more popular than Prince William
'Happy Super Bowl': Jennifer Aniston shares 'Friends' clip with Courteney Cox, other co-stars

'Happy Super Bowl': Jennifer Aniston shares 'Friends' clip with Courteney Cox, other co-stars
Meghan Markle to write tell-all book about royal family?

Meghan Markle to write tell-all book about royal family?
Rebel Wilson is a sight for sore eyes in red dress previously worn by Meghan Markle

Rebel Wilson is a sight for sore eyes in red dress previously worn by Meghan Markle
Chris Hemsworth's body double finds it hard to keep up with his 'biggest Thor physique'

Chris Hemsworth's body double finds it hard to keep up with his 'biggest Thor physique'

Miranda Lambert escapes unhurt after getting into hit-and-run car accident

Miranda Lambert escapes unhurt after getting into hit-and-run car accident

Latest

view all