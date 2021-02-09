Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are engaged

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are engaged!

It has now been confirmed that Hollywood star Shailene Woodley and footballer Aaron Rodgers are engaged, days after the latter broke the news that he is off the market.

A source confirmed to People magazine that the Descendants actor, is engaged to the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the two are quite happy together.

"They are very happy together. It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?" said the insider.

Earlier on February 6, Rodgers during a virtual appearance during the NFL Honors broadcast revealed he was engaged as he accepted the NFL MVP award.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season,” he shared, adding: “I got engaged.”


More From Entertainment:

Jameela Jamil is selling her designer clothes to raise money for refugees

Jameela Jamil is selling her designer clothes to raise money for refugees
Ariana Grande bags her 20th Guinness World Records title

Ariana Grande bags her 20th Guinness World Records title
Queen Elizabeth was already planning to relocate Harry and Meghan before their exit

Queen Elizabeth was already planning to relocate Harry and Meghan before their exit
Prince William and Prince Harry's fall-out is 'upsetting' for Charles

Prince William and Prince Harry's fall-out is 'upsetting' for Charles
Cardboard cut-outs of Eminem, YG, Tyga and other celebs entertain fans watching Super Bowl

Cardboard cut-outs of Eminem, YG, Tyga and other celebs entertain fans watching Super Bowl
Gigi Hadid looks as fresh as morning dew in new Instagram photo

Gigi Hadid looks as fresh as morning dew in new Instagram photo
Priyanka Chopra says she was asked to ‘fix her proportions’ by a director

Priyanka Chopra says she was asked to ‘fix her proportions’ by a director
Caitlyn Jenner shared truth with fans about her decision to transition

Caitlyn Jenner shared truth with fans about her decision to transition
Cardi B slams Republicans after receiving backlash over her new song 'WAP'

Cardi B slams Republicans after receiving backlash over her new song 'WAP'
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy end nine-month relationship

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy end nine-month relationship
New trailer for 'Kurulus: Osman' leaves fans excited

New trailer for 'Kurulus: Osman' leaves fans excited

Ray J sends well wishes to Kardashian Jenner clan as KUWTK ends

Ray J sends well wishes to Kardashian Jenner clan as KUWTK ends

Latest

view all