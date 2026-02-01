Julia Roberts shares rare PDA-packed photo with ‘fav man’

Some memories never fade and Julia Roberts is celebrating a special occasion by revisiting one of them.

The Pretty Woman star offered a rare glimpse into a cherished moment with her "fav man."

Marking her husband Danny Moder’s 57th birthday on Saturday, January 31, the Oscar winner took to her Instagram to drop an adorable snapshot, steeped in nostalgia.

Taking a quiet stroll down memory lane, the After The Hunt actress shared a tender moment as her post featured a photo of the couple locked in a warm embrace.

The image showed, Moder, who is a cameraman, held his hand on the top of Roberts' head.

"[fire, celebration, loved up, cake and flame emoji], My fav day. My fav man," she captioned the post.

For the unversed, the Notting Hill actress and her husband first crossed each other’s path on the set of the 2001 film The Mexican.

The two fell in love and tied the knot the following year. After getting married in 2002 they welcomed their twins Hazel Patricia Moder and Phinnaeus "Finn" Walter Mode in November 2004.

In addition to their 21-year-old twins, Roberts and Moder are parents to son Henry, 18.

The lovebirds made their latest public appearance earlier this month at the 2026 Golden Globes, where Roberts earned a nomination for her role in After the Hunt, starring opposite Andrew Garfield