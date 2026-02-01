 
Connor Storrie lands ‘SNL' debut after ‘Heated Rivalry' success

‘Heated Rivalry’ star Connor Storrie set for ‘Saturday Night Live’ glory

Geo News Digital Desk
February 01, 2026

Connor Storrie is set to make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live next month, taking his viral stardom from Heated Rivalry to the next level.

The 25-year-old newcomer was announced as the host for the sketch comedy show’s February 28 episode, with Mumford & Sons joining him as the evening’s musical guest.

Reacting to the news, he took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “I am literally the luckiest person in the world.”

The SNL gig is one of many high profile appearances the lead stars of the Canadian queer show have lined up since its release.

Connor and his co-star Hudson Williams recently served as torchbearers for the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympic tournament.

The Winter Olympics will kick off in Italy February 6, while Connor and Hudson carried its ceremonial flame through the country’s town of Feltre on January 25.

Notably, Heated Rivalry has already been renewed for a second season, while Connor Storrie vaguely teased the start of its production.

“I think Jacob’s still writing it,” he said during a recent appearance on Today, referencing the show’s creator, Jacob Tierney.

“I think we’re going to be filming, I don’t know when, exactly.”

