Katie Price's son Junior refuses to congratulate 'bloke he's never met'

Katie Price's son Junior is reportedly annoyed by his mother's ongoing dramas and wants no part in it' following her shotgun marriage to businessman Lee Andrews.

The former model, 47, shocked the showbiz world when she announced her engagement on Friday, just days after her split from reality star JJ Slater, 32.

The wedding reportedly took place only days after the engagement, with sources claiming that even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'businessman' Lee, 43.

Among those said to be struggling with Katie's wedding is her son Junior, 20, who has been noticeably absent from social media is said to be 'fed up' with his mother's turbulent life and has refused to congratulate 'a bloke he hasn't even met'.

A source told The Sun: 'He is so fed up with his mum's constant dramas. He wants no part in it.

'He's hardly going to send a congratulations message about a bloke he hasn't even met.'

Meanwhile, on Junior's personal love life he cleared the rumours regarding his engagement following a TikTok video that went viral featuring his girlfriend, Jasmine Orr.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror about the engagement rumours for the first time, he said: 'I don't know how people can take things. We were just doing a dance trend. People were just running wild with it. We find it kind of funny, to be honest.

'If we ever announce something like that, it would be properly announced, not just on TikTok.'

While, Junior isn't planning on proposing just yet, it seems the future is looking rosy for the couple, reports the Mirror.